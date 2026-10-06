Tripura to Welcome Its First Homeopathic College This Year, Says CM Saha

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA, Oct 5: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said a homeopathic medical college would come up at the existing State Homeopathic Hospital, with classes set to begin this year. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a ward office of the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

He said the principal and faculty members had already been appointed and the foundation would be laid soon. He said such institutions would change the look of the area and bring students from outside the State, besides those from Tripura.

Speaking about the new ward office, the Chief Minister said it should not be seen only as an administrative building. It should be a place where residents could come, raise their problems and get them solved quickly and transparently, he said. He added that ward offices across the city had been modernised.

Moreover, the Chief Minister spoke of housing projects. He said all 48 flats of the Vivekananda Township at Kaman Chowmuhani, inaugurated on August 29, 2025, had been booked. Flats built near Bhagat Singh Yuva Awas at a cost of about Rs 96 crore were nearing completion, he said. Two towers of the Light House Project at Agartala Gol Chakkar were ready and would be inaugurated soon, he added. Urging residents to share the responsibility for cleanliness, Saha said, "Infrastructure alone will not do. You also have to take responsibility."

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