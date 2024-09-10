Tripura Tragedy: Man Kills Wife and Daughter Before Taking His Own Life

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and young daughter before taking his life at East Pilak Nabaram Para in South Tripura.

The neighbours found the bodies after getting the foul smell from their home in TRPC Colony.

The police had to breach the locked house and found the bodies of 30-year-old Biranta Tripura, his wife Shyama Tripura, 24, and their 3-year-old daughter. Preliminary investigations revealed that they were killed several days ago.

It is believed it was a case of murder-suicide wherein Biranta appears to have committed the violent act against his wife and daughter before killing himself. Weapons used are not yet known.

The forensic experts and the magistrate who visited the scene examined the crime scene properly, and the bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The police investigation is still ongoing to piece together the happenings that led to such a tragic event in the first instance.

In another incident, a 40-year-old BSF jawan deployed in Kamalpur in Tripura, reportedly committed suicide on Monday. The incident took place near the India-Bangladesh border when jawan B Arun Dilip was on duty.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he shot himself with his service rifle. He was rushed to the nearby hospital immediately, where he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Thorough investigations into the incident have commenced with a view to establishing the circumstances that led to the occurrence.

The police in Tripura are treating the incident as a case of suicide, but they have not ruled out other reasons. BSF has expressed profound grief over the demise of its jawan and pledged all forms of assistance to the family.