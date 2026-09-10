Tripura Tribal Council Polls Set for Direct Fights as 10,936 Candidates File Nominations

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The filing of nomination for 5,873 seats on 587 Village Committees in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council came to an end with a suggestion that most of the stats are going to witness a direct fight. The election is scheduled to be held on September 28.

According to the State Election Commission a total of 10,936 candidates submitted nomination papers. TIPRA Motha candidates accounted for 4,371 nominations, while the BJP submitted 1,974 and the IPFT 486.

On the Opposition side, the CPI(M) submitted 2,484 nominations, while the Congress filed 466. The CPI submitted four nominations, while other parties and independent candidates accounted for 1,151 nominations.

A notable feature of the nomination is that in many seats the BJP, TIPRA Moth and IPFT filed nomination though they belongs to an alliance. However, the sources in the alliance said they are in contact with each others and the overlapping nominations will be withdrawn on the last date of withdrawal on September 11.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has alleged that many of their candidates could not file nominations due to threat by the BJP and TIPRA Motha in different places. The BJP has rejected such allegations saying that the CPI(M) is making such baseless allegations as they could not file nomination.

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