Two suspected insurgents nabbed with weapons in Tripura

Kolkata: Continuing its drive against criminal activities in the northeastern states, the Assam Rifles under Spear Corps apprehended two persons from Agartala and recovered two firearms from them.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in coordination with the local police.

The two individuals have been taken into custody by the Tripura Police and are being questioned about their involvement with insurgent groups.

Assam Rifles units are posted across several states in northeastern India, including Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Tripura.

While insurgency has been brought under control in most of the states, there are continuous attempts by banned outfits to regroup and build up networks through extortion and recruitment of youths. (IANS)

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