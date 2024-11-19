Tripura: Tribal Woman Murdered, Uncle-In-Law Arrested In Sabroom

AGARTALA: The body of 18-year-old tribal woman, Sundaram Tripura was found late Sunday night in the Sabroom subdivision's Haridas Chowdhurypara neighborhood of Bagmara, in a very upsetting occurrence.
Mother of a two-year-old and married at the young age of 14, Sundaram was reported missing earlier that day after she went to gather firewood from the surrounding hills and did not come back.
Around 7 p.m., worried relatives and neighbors discovered her dead in a field about 100 meters down the hill, only half a kilometer away from her residence. The neighborhood was shocked and devastated by the tragic discovery, which showed several injuries, including deep cuts to her forehead and scratches on her cheek and chest.
When police investigations turned up evidence linking her uncle-in-law, Sunil Tripura, the case took an unexpected turn. According to reports, Sundaram and Sunil had an extramarital affair that had previously caused friction in the family. The case became more complicated when police learned that Sundaram was allegedly two months pregnant.
A team under the command of Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nityananda Sarkar moved quickly to search the area for evidence, bringing in a dog squad and forensic specialists. In addition to Sundaram's husband's testimony, they found bloodstains and an amulet close to the scene, which suggested Sunil was the main suspect.
By late Monday evening, Silachari police had taken Sunil into custody and turned him over to the Manu police station. He admitted to the crime when being questioned. His sneakers were among the evidence found at the scene.
Devastated by the loss, the victim's family has called for the accused to receive the worst punishment possible, even the death penalty as an example. Locals have, however, praised SDPO Sarkar and the police force for their effective case management, which ensured that the young mother whose life was tragically cut short received prompt justice.
Stronger measures to protect vulnerable women and children in tribal communities have been called for as a result of the case, which has shocked the entire region.
