Tripura: Tribal Woman Murdered, Uncle-In-Law Arrested In Sabroom

AGARTALA: The body of 18-year-old tribal woman, Sundaram Tripura was found late Sunday night in the Sabroom subdivision's Haridas Chowdhurypara neighborhood of Bagmara, in a very upsetting occurrence.

Mother of a two-year-old and married at the young age of 14, Sundaram was reported missing earlier that day after she went to gather firewood from the surrounding hills and did not come back.

Around 7 p.m., worried relatives and neighbors discovered her dead in a field about 100 meters down the hill, only half a kilometer away from her residence. The neighborhood was shocked and devastated by the tragic discovery, which showed several injuries, including deep cuts to her forehead and scratches on her cheek and chest.