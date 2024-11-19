Tripura: Union Minister To Lay Foundation Stone For Largest Water Body

AGARTALA: Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh is scheduled to visit Tripura for the stone-laying foundation ceremony to transform the Soteromiar Hawor wetland into the largest water body.

This was announced by Tripura Animal Resource Development and Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das. The wetland is located in Kailashahar, under the Unakoti district.

“For the time being, work will start on around 60-plus acres of land for setting up water bodies, and preliminary agreements with the landowners have already been completed. We have also invited Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, for the foundation stone-laying ceremony,” Minister Das said while attending a review meeting of his departments in the Unakoti District on November 19.