Tripura: Tripura Cabinet Plans Pilgrimage to Ayodhya Ram Temple, CM Flags off Special Train

TRIPURA: Tripura CM Manik Saha recently unveiled plans by all state government officials to visit the historic Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement came as a special train was flagged off from Agartala railway station for Ayodhya on Wednesday night. Expressing his vote of thanks to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for facilitating the special journey, CM Saha stressed the importance of the journey for over 400 passengers from Tripura. "It is a great pleasure to flag off a special train carrying over 400 pilgrims from Tripura to pray for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," the CM said, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the procession.

The pilgrimage of Ayodhya has a grand cultural, traditional and religious significance as huge number of devotees across India pays daily visit to the temple. Therefore this plan initiated by the Tripura cabinet to the pilgrimage reflects a deep spiritual connection any boundaries. The procession led by the Tripura CM Saha is a symbol of unity and faith, uniting people of different backgrounds under a common devotion to Lord Ram.

As preparations for the pilgrimage are underway, expectations are running high among the people of Tripura as they eagerly wait to pay their respects to one of the most revered deities of Hinduism at the historic Ram temple in Ayodhya. The upcoming pilgrimage not only signifies spiritual endeavour, but also strengthens the bond of brotherhood and unity among the people of Tripura.

At the onset of this grand flagging off ceremony, the journey to Ayodhya represents a physical voyage along with a spiritual odyssey for Tripura's ministers and pilgrims alike. With the sacret hearts and believed that filled with devotion and their spirits lifted by the prospect of witnessing the grand Ram Lalla, the Tripura Cabinet is all set to sail on a sacred voyage to Ayodhya. It rightly reflects a spirit of belief and tradition that embodies the timeless spirit of faith and reverence.

