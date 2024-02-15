West Bengal: BJP Forms 6-Member Committee To Probe Sandeshkhali Sexual Harassment

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a six-member committee to visit Sandeshkhali in North Pargana district of West Bengal to inquire about the alleged cases of sexual harassment and violence against women in the area.
Union minister Annapurna Devi has been appointed as the convenor of the high-level committee. The other members of the panel include Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.
The panel has been instructed to visit the site of the incident, assess the situation, talk to the victims, and submit their reports to BJP party president JP Nadda.
Meanwhile, Nadda expressed deep concern over the alleged incident, describing them as “heart-wrenching”. He went on to criticize the ongoing harassment of women and hooliganism in West Bengal, noting that the state administration has remained a “mute spectator”.
The BJP president added that the collapse of law and order is evident across the entire state.
For the past few days, women in Sandeshkhali have been protesting against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.
Tension rose in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday during a protest led by BJP workers, including state party president Sukanta Majumder, against the alleged sexual harassment of women.
Majumder was injured during a police lathi charge following a scuffle between the police and party workers.
The West Bengal government has once again enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 500-meter radius of seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali. This measure will be in effect until February 19 to ensure law and order amidst the BJP's protests.
Meanwhile, West Bengal police dismissed the sexual exploitation allegations as “willful misinformation”. They formally stated on Wednesday night that “no allegations of sexual torture of women have so far been received”.
