West Bengal: BJP Forms 6-Member Committee To Probe Sandeshkhali Sexual Harassment

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a six-member committee to visit Sandeshkhali in North Pargana district of West Bengal to inquire about the alleged cases of sexual harassment and violence against women in the area.

Union minister Annapurna Devi has been appointed as the convenor of the high-level committee. The other members of the panel include Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.

The panel has been instructed to visit the site of the incident, assess the situation, talk to the victims, and submit their reports to BJP party president JP Nadda.