Tripura: Tripura CM and Cabinet to Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

TRIPURA: In a significant move promoting interfaith harmony, Tripura's CM Dr. Manik Saha, along with his cabinet members, has finalized plans to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on February 5th. The decision was reached during a meeting chaired by Dr. Saha himself, highlighting the crucial role of fostering mutual respect among diverse religious communities.

The delegation will leave for Ayodhya on February 4 and the special tour will be held in January The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on February 22.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of creating a society where people of all faiths can live in peace. This sentiment was echoed by his cabinet colleagues who share a common commitment to promote unity and harmony among the people of Tripura.

The newly inaugurated Ram Temple has great cultural and religious significance, with Prime Minister Modi personally presiding over the ceremonies earlier this year. Last week, a statue of Ram Lalla, adorned with gold and emerald jewelry, was placed inside the mosque. His face was revealed, blindfolded, on January 22, following the removal of the scarf covering his eyes.

The visit of the Tripura's Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers is seen as a symbolic gesture to promote religious tolerance and understanding. This is consistent with the broader vision of creating a society where diverse communities live together while respecting each other’s beliefs.

As the delegation of Ministers prepares for its visit to Ayodhya, it is focusing on building communal ties and enhancing the spirit of unity across religious differences of Indian culture and tradition. The Ram Mandir of Ayodhya and the spiritual visit shows a sense of shared commitment to peace, mutual respect and cultural understanding in the state of Tripura.