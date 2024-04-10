Tripura: Tripura Congress Demands Probe into Alleged Political Hoarding Bias

TRIPURA: In a recent development, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee raised concerns over alleged discriminatory practices by Mohanpur in the western division, leading it to demand Election Commission of India (ECI). ) requires research.



The Pradesh Congress Committee, headed by President Ashish Kumar Saha, wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, demanding a thorough inquiry into the actions of SDM Subash Dutt. According to the letter, Dutta allegedly directed Congress workers to clear their hoardings on the Agartala-Khowai highway, especially near BJP advertisements at Kalachara Chowmuhani.



The Congress committee accused the SDM of choosing to target Congress hoardings, leaving BJP displays untouched. The letter alleges that this alleged bias violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and amounts to harassment of INC employees, who may be influenced by the ruling party.



The paper highlights contradictions in practice, revealing that the rationale for disposing of government property does not come in an uneven way. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is a current candidate for the Indi section of the West Tripura parliamentary constituency, demanded immediate reforms.



The Pradesh Congress Committee also had suggested that if the area in question actually qualifies as government property, all political advertisements that includes those of the BJP, should be removed to maintain fairness and impartiality. This perceived discrimination which is being inserted in the official letter, has essentially raised concerns about the integrity of the whole electoral process in action. The Congress party is also sure about the fact that the Election Commission will soon investigate the matter and take appropriate action in pursuance of democratic principles.



The demand hailed from the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee highlights the high level of sensitivity and vigilance in conducting elections, especially ahead of crucial parliamentary contests. The paper outlines a call for accountability and transparency in the implementation of electoral law, to ensure equality for all political stakeholders.