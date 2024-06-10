Tripura: Tripura Police Detain a Suspect Over Recruitment Exam Answer Key Leak, Exams Postponed

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police have detained suspect linked to leakage of answer key for crucial recruitment examination conducted by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. This incident has prompted the TTAADC administration to postpone the recruitment exams. These exams were originally scheduled to fill 110 vacancies for sub-zonal development officers and deputy principal officers.

The West Agartala Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge. Paritosh Das addressed the media regarding the incident. According to Das the complaint was lodged by Pradip Debbarma, a board member for recruitment exam. Debbarma's complaint alleged that the answer key had been leaked a day prior to scheduled examination on June 9.

"The complaint implicated two individuals. Sujoy Ghosh and Chayan Saha" stated Das. "Chayan Saha, resident of Advisor Chowmuhani who operates xerox shop has been detained for questioning. It was revealed during preliminary interrogation that Saha received question paper and answer sheet for duplication from Board Chairman Data Mohan Jamatia. The investigation suggests the leak originated from this source."

The detention of Saha marks crucial step in investigation as authorities work to unravel extent of leak. They aim to identify any other potential culprits involved. The revelation has caused significant uproar among candidates. It has also raised questions about integrity of the examination process within TTAADC.

TTAADC upon learning of leak, promptly decided to postpone the recruitment exams. This ensures fair and transparent process for all candidates. The administration has assured stringent measures will be implemented. Their goal is to prevent any such incidents in future.

This incident brought to light vulnerabilities within the examination system. It highlighted need for stricter safeguards and oversight. TTAADC has reiterated commitment to maintaining highest standards of integrity and transparency in its recruitment processes.

Meanwhile police continue to investigate the matter. The authorities have assured that all those found guilty of compromising the examination process will be held accountable. They will face necessary legal consequences.

As investigation progresses. TTAADC aims to reschedule examinations at earliest possible date. Ensuring candidates’ aspirations are not unduly hindered by unfortunate incident. This case serves as stark reminder of challenges faced in maintaining the sanctity of competitive examinations. Ongoing efforts are required to uphold fairness and credibility in recruitment processes.