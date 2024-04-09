Tripura: Tripura Police Detain Two Rohingyas in Border Touts Bust

TRIPURA: In a recent indident occured near the Tripura police detained 2 Rohingyas and 3 border journalists during late-night duty at a checkpoint in Agartala on Monday.



These arrests were made following a tip-off received by the authorities that resulted in the setting up of a checkpoint at Uttama Bhakta Chowmuni. A four-wheeler with registration number TR 01 W 0109 was seized during the operation. After inspection, it was confirmed that the detainees matched the information provided in the information sheet.



The Rohingya detainees were identified as Harul Amin and Jehangir Alam, while the Indian preachers were Farooq Miah, Abdul Kassen and Rubel Ali. Next to the arrests, police stopped the vehicle used by the suspects.



Vishalgarh police station in-charge, Rana Chatterjee, explained that the violation was discovered during a check at a checkpoint at Uttam Bhakta Chaumuni when the stopped vehicle failed to obey police signals.



Thus this incident reflects the ongoing efforts of the Tripura Police to curb illegal activities, especially across the state borders. The Rohingya, who face persecution in Myanmar, have been closely watched for their unofficial presence in various parts of India.



The recent incident throws light on the vigilance of law enforcement agencies that helped to identify and arrest individuals involved in illegal border activities. The convicts in custody may face further legal action in case the investigation ongoes.



These type of operations are part of wider efforts to enhance security measures and maintain law and order in the state of Tripura particularly in the areas which are prone to illegal border crossings as well as rackets of human trafficking. Authorities were further encouraging the public to remain cooperative in order to control and look into the reporting as the suspicious activities continues to support law enforcement efforts to combat transnational crime and ensure regional safety and security.