Manipur: Sajibu Cheiraoba Celebrated Amidst Restrictions in Manipur

MANIPUR: Sajibu Cheiraoba also known as the Manipuri New Year, is celebrated in Manipur is all set to organize the events with low-key celebrations and extra caution. Despite tensions and violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, households across Manipur marked the occasion on Tuesday with traditional rituals and family rituals.



The annual festival, which falls on the first day of the month of Sajibu (equivalent to April), is usually lively with new clothes, cleaning of houses, elaborate feasts and offerings to gods but year was marked cancels celebrations surprisingly due to ongoing conflict and security concerns in the region.



During the reduced celebration, families observed the original traditions of Cheiraoba. The houses are clean, and offerings are made to the gods at the door of the house. The married sisters continued the age-old tradition of giving new clothes and gifts to their siblings, parents and caregivers as a sign of love and goodwill



Despite the challenges, a spirit of unity and cultural pride prevailed as Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh warmly greeted the people on the auspicious occasion. Uikey also emphasized on the matter of significance of maintaining unity and common purpose among the communities of Manipur, transcending caste, creed, language and religious differences



Notably, Cheiraoba celebrations spread beyond the borders of Manipur, with reports of Meiteis from Myanmar, Bangladesh, USA, Canada, Europe and Australia participating in the celebration, emphasizing the importance of the festival is important for highlighting the global Meitei diaspora.

But behind the scenes of this year’s festival was controversial. It is also projected that the recent violence between Meiteis and Kukis has overshadowed the celebrations, leading to more celebrations as the community grapples with the demand for peace and reconciliation



Despite the challenges posed by the current situation, this year’s Cheiraoba festival highlighted the resilience and determination of the Meitei community to preserve its cultural heritage and traditions, emphasizing solidarity and enduring hope in the midst of suffering emphasis.