TRIPUR: Risa, a traditional hand-woven fabric from Tripura, has secured Geographic Information (GI) status under the Geographic Information Library of Industrial Development and Domestic Trade Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The recognition comes as the BJP-IPFT coalition government continues its efforts to strengthen indigenous culture and heritage in the state. Dr. Manik Saha, CM of Tripura took to social media to announce that he is going to do the promotion and congratulated all artists especially the members of Killa Mahila cluster which promoted by TRLM.

Dr. Saha stressed the importance of the recognition, saying it would definitely raise the international profile of Tripura’s signature textiles. Risa has a multifaceted meaning in Tripuri culture, serving as a veil, headdress or top garment for women. Under the current regime, it has become a badge of honor, often given to guests at official functions.

Thus, the Government of Tripura is currently actively pursuing land title certification for many other exceptional purposes. These include the famous dried fish locally known as Shidol, the coconut grown in Jampuijala, Killa and elsewhere, and the abundant aromatic lemon trees in the plains of the State. A state government official revealed new measures planned for GI certification. It includes Peda, a sweet treat for Maa Tripura Sundari, Hrisha, native masks, and various crops grown in Tripura for generations.

The officials highlighted the cultural significance of Shidol and other items that have become an integral part of Bengali ethnic food culture in the region. This initiative to get Geographical Identification tags for these products underscores the commitment to preserve Tripura’s rich cultural heritage and promote unique offerings around the world. These projects and initiative that are spearheaded by Risa are intended to develop the economic progress of the local artisans. This however fairly contributes to the national culture and its development in Tripura.