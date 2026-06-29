Tripura: TSCB posts Rs 78-crore net profit, marks 7th consecutive year of profitability

AGARTALA: State-owned Tripura State Cooperative Bank (TSCB) has reported a record net profit of Rs 78.08 crore for the financial year 2025-26, registering its seventh consecutive year of profitability, senior bank officials said on Sunday.

TSCB Chairman Nagadhiraj Dutta and Managing Director Bhajan Chandra Roy highlighted the bank’s growing contribution to Tripura’s rural economy and its continued financial growth. Dutta said the bank earned an operating profit of Rs 166.08 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous financial year (2024-25). “The bank’s net profit stood at Rs 78.08 crore in 2025-26, recording a growth of 103 per cent compared to the previous financial year (2024-25). This is the seventh consecutive year of profitability and the highest-ever net profit in the history of the Tripura State Cooperative Bank,” Dutta told IANS.

The Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd. was established on January 21, 1957, making it the oldest cooperative bank in the Northeastern region. The bank was set up under the Bombay Cooperative Societies Act and has since played a significant role in promoting cooperative banking and rural development in the state.

The TSCB Chairman further said the bank’s total business volume reached Rs 6,950.92 crore during 2025-26, an increase of approximately Rs 289.11 crore over the previous financial year.

At present, the bank operates through a network of 67 branches and provides banking services through 12 ATMs across Tripura. The 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Tripura State Cooperative Bank was held at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala on Saturday. Addressing the AGM, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said cooperatives play a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy and that the TSCB has been making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of people living in rural areas across the state.

The Finance Minister said the bank has been working to make small and marginal farmers, as well as unemployed youth, self-reliant by extending financial assistance under various schemes of the Central and state governments.

He said the TSCB has been playing an important role in strengthening and enriching Tripura’s rural economy. Highlighting the bank’s performance, Singha Roy said its Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio stands at 66 per cent, which is significantly higher than the state’s average CD ratio of 55 per cent. He stressed the need to further improve customer service quality and simplify lending procedures to enable small traders, entrepreneurs and people to access institutional credit more easily.

Speaking on the occasion, Cooperation Minister Shuklacharan Noatia said the primary objective of the cooperative movement is to strengthen the rural economy and accelerate the state’s financial development.

He observed that cooperatives have a vital role to play in achieving the vision of a developed India and noted that many self-help groups (SHGs) in Tripura are becoming self-reliant by availing loans from cooperative banks and undertaking various income-generating activities.

During the programme, the dignitaries unveiled the Annual Report of the Tripura State Cooperative Bank for the financial year 2025-26. (IANS)

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