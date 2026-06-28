Tripura Congress protests BJP's alleged interference in electoral roll revision process

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee launched a statewide agitation on Friday to protest against alleged interference by ruling party leaders in the electoral roll revision process, following reports that BJP MLAs are holding meetings with Block Level Officers (BLOs) in different areas. The party also submitted a formal protest letter to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhavan in Agartala, party president Asish Kumar Saha said Booth Level Officers in several Assembly constituencies were being summoned by ruling party MLAs and instructed on how to conduct pre-SIR work.

The party, in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, demanded that booth-wise draft reports prepared since May 30 be shared with all recognised political parties before being forwarded to Electoral Registration Officers. It also sought the public display of draft voter lists at ward offices, gram panchayat offices, block offices, and SDM offices to allow citizens to verify their entries.

He also announced a month-long agitation programme from July 2, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG scandal and protesting against the hike in electricity tariffs and other issues.

Also Read: MDoNER-funded 100-bedded Kolasib District Hospital to transform healthcare in Mizoram