Meghalaya: Cyclone Remal Causes Destruction Across State; One Dead, Several Injured

SHILLONG: A 27-year-old man identified as Ohimonmi Nongtdu, tragically lost his life in Sutnga village in East Jaiñtia Hills when retaining wall collapsed into his house. Burying him alive. Police retrieved his body and are completing necessary legal formalities although family has requested exemption from post-mortem. District officials visited family. Providing ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh. Along with compensation for damaged house and ration supplies.

In separate incident, four construction workers were injured when landslide hit their temporary shed at Mawlai Bypass in Mawkynroh at around 4:15 am. They have been admitted to NEIGRIHMS for medical treatment. The landslide threatens nearby eight-storey building. Raising concerns about its safety.

State Disaster Development Authority (SDDA) reported that 134 people in 17 villages have been affected by cyclone. Heavy rain flooding and strong winds over past three days have damaged 29 houses and three public infrastructures.

In Shillong landslides occurred at Kench’s Trace near Rilbong Beat House and Lower Lumparing. Flooding affected low-lying areas including Pynthorbah Langkyrding and Demseiniong. This was exacerbated by inadequate drainage systems. Waterlogging was also reported near BDW International School and in Mawlai Nongpdeng.

Landslides in Tyrsad village under Mawphlang Block in East Khasi Hills blocked roads. Similar incidents at Mawkyrwat-Ranikor Road and Mawkyrwat to Rangblang roads have been cleared. The storm damaged four school buildings. It also knocked down a electric pole at Khonjoy village.

In Eastern West Khasi Hills, fallen trees damaged electric poles. They also damaged a house in Nongkhlaw. In Ri-Bhoi a buffalo died after a tree fell on its shed in Mawskei Them. Several houses and plantations were damaged in multiple villages. National Highway-6 was also obstructed by fallen trees.

East and North Garo Hills experienced snapped electric wires and damaged houses due to strong winds. Lightning struck two houses in Rongrong Bolsongchok. South and West Garo Hills reported damage to houses and electric poles and trees fell on low-tension lines in Siju and Chokpot.