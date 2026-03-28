Tripura TTAADC Elections 2025: BJP, Left, Tipra Motha in Multi-Cornered Fight

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council — widely regarded as the state's second most important constitutional body after the Legislative Assembly — is heading into a multi-cornered contest on April 12.

A total of 180 candidates have been fielded across the council's 28 elected seats, with three national parties, two regional parties, and independent candidates all in the fray.

The final shape of the contest will only be clear after the nomination withdrawal deadline of March 28.

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