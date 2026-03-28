Tripura TTAADC Elections 2025: BJP, Left, Tipra Motha in Multi-Cornered Fight

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council — widely regarded as the state's second most important constitutional body after the Legislative Assembly — is heading into a multi-cornered contest on April 12.
A total of 180 candidates have been fielded across the council's 28 elected seats, with three national parties, two regional parties, and independent candidates all in the fray.
The final shape of the contest will only be clear after the nomination withdrawal deadline of March 28.
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The TTAADC is no ordinary local body. It administers nearly two-thirds of Tripura's total geographical area — roughly 10,491 sq km — and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, of whom around 84 per cent belong to indigenous tribal communities.
The council has 28 elected members and 2 nominated by the state government, making its composition and governance directly significant for the majority of Tripura's tribal population.
Three national parties are in the race: the BJP, the CPI(M)-led Left Front, and Congress. They are joined by two regional outfits — the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) — along with 36 independent candidates.
The BJP, Left Front, and TMP have each fielded candidates in all 28 seats. Congress is contesting 27, and the IPFT is fielding candidates in 24.
Notably, the BJP and its two tribal allies — TMP and IPFT — failed to forge an electoral alliance and are contesting separately. Attempts at a pre-poll understanding appear to have broken down ahead of the deadline.
TMP founder and party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma recently held a series of meetings with BJP central leaders in New Delhi — but those talks ended without any agreement.
Debbarma has since firmly ruled out any alliance with the BJP, tying any future electoral understanding to visible progress on the tripartite accord signed on March 2, 2024.
In a video message, the former royal scion made his position clear: assurances without implementation of the accord were not acceptable, and commitments needed to translate into concrete action on the ground.
On the other side, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed strong confidence that the BJP will form the government in the TTAADC after the April 12 vote.
Saha has addressed more than a dozen election rallies across the state in the run-up to polling day, signalling that the party is treating this election as a serious electoral priority despite the collapse of alliance talks.