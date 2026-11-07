Tripura: TTAADC EM oath-taking postponed amid reported TIPRA Motha differences

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Executive Members (EMs) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), scheduled for today, was postponed amid reports of internal differences within the TIPRA Motha party. A notification issued by the TTAADC Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday evening announced the postponement without specifying any reason or announcing a fresh date. Reports suggested that disagreements over the list of members to be inducted into the new Executive Committee prevented party leaders from reaching a consensus. The uncertainty followed founder Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman's recent announcement that he was quitting politics.

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