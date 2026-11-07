Manipur PLA militant operating under fake identity arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old alleged militant belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), an insurgent group active in Manipur, police said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as RK Regan Singh, alias Gandhi, had concealed his identity, had come to Delhi and was involved in money laundering here.

DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora revealed that the operation was executed by Inspector Prakash's team under the leadership of ACP WR-1 Rajkumar, acting on specific inputs that the militant was hiding in the national capital. "This operation was carried out by Inspector Prakash's team under the leadership of ACP WR-1 Rajkumar. We had received information that he is the right-hand man of a colonel-ranking officer of the PLA," he said.

The official also noted that the paternal uncle of the accused was a funding member of the PLA.

Indora said that Singh attempted to mislead officers by providing a false identity and denying he was the target. His true identity was ultimately confirmed using photographic evidence.

"Even when we apprehended him, he refused to reveal his identity and gave a false name. He was almost ready to convince us that he wasn't the person we were looking for. However, when we received his photograph, we confirmed it was him, apprehended him, and proceeded further," he said.

The official said that he is a militant and handles ground-level operations such as forcefully taking over contracts, road construction contracts, or extortion. "If someone else gets a contract, he intimidates them to take it over himself, acts as a film producer, and moves the extortion money around," he said.

Indora said that he has been involved in such activities and was staying in Delhi by concealing his identity.

"He had come here posing as an attendant for a medical patient and was staying in a hotel that didn't even have an external signboard. He was staying there using fake identification proofs," he said.

Further, he emphasised that the accused is named in two cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alongside multiple extortion charges, pointing to his direct involvement in Manipur violence.

"He is named in two UAPA cases and extortion cases, so he is definitely involved. He is an active member of a banned militant outfit," he said.

Several other cases of extortion have also been registered against the said accused. (ANI)

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