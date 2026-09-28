Tripura TTAADC Polls: Manik Sarkar’s Convoy Stopped, Tension Flares in Bamutia

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The TTAADC areas going to the polls maintained peace, but Tripura witnessed a tense situation outside the area when BJP supporters staged a demonstration against former Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar and prevented him from attending a party conference at Bamutia under the Mohanpur sub-division in West Tripura district.

The incident took place in the Kalibazar area when a group of BJP workers prevented his car, alleging that his visit would create trouble in the area. The situation turned tense when CPI(M) workers also tried to proceed towards the spot to rescue their leader. However, timely intervention by the police managed to avert any confrontation.

Police had a tough time as the BJP workers proceeded towards the car and allegedly vandalised one of Manik Sarkar's escort vehicles. However, after the situation came under control, Sarkar went to the spot and attended the party programme, where he said the BJP would not be able to prevent the opposition voice by resorting to violence.

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