Tripura: TTAADC urges Governor to clear bills pending for years

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A delegation of TIPRA Motha, led by Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman, met Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and requested him to give his assent to bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) that have remained pending for years. TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Runiel Debbarma accompanied him. After the meeting, Pradyot Manikya said the Governor had been "kind and gracious as always" and expressed hope that the spirit of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution would be protected.

He said several bills passed by the TTAADC legislature had not yet been implemented as they were awaiting the Governor's assent. The discussions also focused on the legislative and administrative powers of the autonomous council and the steps needed to put the council's approved laws into effect.

Pradyot Manikya said the delegation also discussed ways to ensure that decisions taken by the TTAADC were implemented without unnecessary delay while remaining within the constitutional framework. The TTAADC operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and has legislative and administrative powers over specified tribal areas of Tripura. Bills passed by the council within its powers must go through the constitutional process before they can be implemented.

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