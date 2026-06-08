Tripura: Left Front Announces Solo Fight in TTAADC Village Committee Elections

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Dismissing all speculation about an alliance with Congress or any other party, the Left Front in Tripura has decided to contest the forthcoming election of the Village Committees alone. Elections for the 587 Village Committees in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are likely to be held next month.

The Left Front, an alliance of four leftist parties—the CPI(M), CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc—reviewed the political situation in the state in a meeting on Saturday and decided to go it alone. A statement issued by the Front said its aim is to defeat the BJP, TIPRA Motha and IPFT. It also decided to begin campaigning across the TTAADC areas forthwith.

The statement also expressed serious concern over the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities, which are imposing a greater burden on the common people. It also condemned the state government’s decision to increase the cost of electricity indirectly by imposing various charges such as fixed charges, meter-related charges, fuel surcharge and other fees through the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.

The statement said the matter of most concern is that the state government has increased all these charges without any prior announcement and at a time when the quality of power supply has deteriorated abysmally and power disruptions have become a regular occurrence.

The Front has also decided to launch a statewide agitation to protest against the anti-people policies of the government and urged the people to come out in protest.

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