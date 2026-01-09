Tripura: Two BJP karyakartas injured in ‘Tipra Motha Party attack’

Tripura News

At least two BJP 'karyakartas' (functionaries) were seriously injured after activists of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) allegedly attacked them at Hezamara in Tripura
AGARTALA: At least two BJP 'karyakartas' (functionaries) were seriously injured after activists of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) allegedly attacked them at Hezamara in Tripura, police said on Thursday.

The tribal-based TMP, led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, has been a junior partner of the BJP since March 2024.

A police official said that the TMP workers attacked the BJP karyakartas while they were returning home on Wednesday night after supervising the construction of a party office in a tribal-inhabited area.

In the attack, BJP booth president Dukhiya Debbarma and party karyakarta Hiran Debbarma were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, the official added. (IANS)

