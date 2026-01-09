Tripura: Two BJP karyakartas injured in ‘Tipra Motha Party attack’

AGARTALA: At least two BJP 'karyakartas' (functionaries) were seriously injured after activists of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) allegedly attacked them at Hezamara in Tripura, police said on Thursday.

The tribal-based TMP, led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, has been a junior partner of the BJP since March 2024.

A police official said that the TMP workers attacked the BJP karyakartas while they were returning home on Wednesday night after supervising the construction of a party office in a tribal-inhabited area.

In the attack, BJP booth president Dukhiya Debbarma and party karyakarta Hiran Debbarma were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, the official added. (IANS)

