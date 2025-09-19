Tipra Motha Party chairman calls for unity of regional parties in BTR

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Tripura royal scion and Tipra Motha Party Chairman Pradyot Manikya Debbarma laid emphasis on the need for unity among the regional parties in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), stating that collaboration is essential for ensuring peace, stability, and progress in the region.

Debbarma, who arrived in Kokrajhar as a star campaigner for the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary, emphasized that regional parties like BPF, UPPL, and Alternative Party of Bodoland (APB) should work together in the future for the greater interest of the people. He expressed optimism that a united front of regional forces could strengthen the political voice of the region and accelerate development initiatives.

During his visit, Pradyot Debbarma joined BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary on the campaign trail, addressing rallies ahead of the upcoming BTC election.

On Tuesday evening, Debbarma also visited the Bathou Thanshali at Baganshali in Kokrajhar, where he offered prayers at the sacred altar of Bathou, the traditional deity revered by the Bodo community. He was accorded a warm welcome with traditional rituals as he paid homage and sought blessings for peace and harmony in the region.

