Tripura: Two Brothers Sentenced To 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor

AGARTALA: Tripura’s District and Sessions Court of North District sentenced two brothers, identified as Prashanta Nath and Pappu Debnath, to 20 years of harsh imprisonment for the rape of a minor.

The court slapped stringent laws including the POCSO Act against the rape convicts and also imposed substantial fines on them, thereby sending a strong message that sexual violence against minors will not be tolerated in the judicial system.

The prosecution had claimed that the crime dates back to February 2022.

According to the public prosecutor, the incident unfolded when the minor had gone to Prashanta Nath’s house to drink water on her way home from school.