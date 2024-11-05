Tripura: Two Brothers Sentenced To 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor

AGARTALA: Tripura’s District and Sessions Court of North District sentenced two brothers, identified as Prashanta Nath and Pappu Debnath, to 20 years of harsh imprisonment for the rape of a minor.
The court slapped stringent laws including the POCSO Act against the rape convicts and also imposed substantial fines on them, thereby sending a strong message that sexual violence against minors will not be tolerated in the judicial system.
The prosecution had claimed that the crime dates back to February 2022.
According to the public prosecutor, the incident unfolded when the minor had gone to Prashanta Nath’s house to drink water on her way home from school.
Subsequently, Prashanta lured her to his home and committed the despicable act. His younger brother Pappu Debnath witnessed the assault and later leveraged the situation to blackmail and repeatedly assault the victim.
The victim later complained to her parents about the horrific crime, leading her family to register a complaint with the Dharmanagar Women’s Police Station.
The police filed a charge sheet against the brothers under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act following an investigation by SI Usha Rani Debnath.
The judge charged penalties, including an additional six months of imprisonment for failing to pay in addition to the initial ten years of imprisonment.
Later, under Section 506 of the IPC, a one-year prison term and fine were imposed, with another month in jail for failing to pay.
