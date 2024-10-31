Tripura: Unemployed Graduates Protest Over Delay In TET Exams

AGARTALA: Many unemployed graduates with B.Ed and D.El.Ed degrees have expressed their disappointment over the delay in conducting the TET exams which was last held in 2022. The examination process is supposed to be held annually.

A representative of these graduates visited the TRBT office on Wednesday to meet the department head. Following their inability to receive a satisfactory response, they organized a protest in front of the city center.

According to the protesters, the TET exam is supposed to be conducted twice a year. Other states regularly conduct the TET exam to fill teaching vacancies. However, despite the shortage of teachers in Tripura, the government is not holding the exam,” one of the protesters stated.