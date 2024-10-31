Tripura: Unemployed Graduates Protest Over Delay In TET Exams

AGARTALA: Many unemployed graduates with B.Ed and D.El.Ed degrees have expressed their disappointment over the delay in conducting the TET exams which was last held in 2022. The examination process is supposed to be held annually.
A representative of these graduates visited the TRBT office on Wednesday to meet the department head. Following their inability to receive a satisfactory response, they organized a protest in front of the city center.
According to the protesters, the TET exam is supposed to be conducted twice a year. Other states regularly conduct the TET exam to fill teaching vacancies. However, despite the shortage of teachers in Tripura, the government is not holding the exam,” one of the protesters stated.
The director explained to the job seekers that the state government is preventing the recruitment board from conducting examinations because the district administration is not yet ready.
Once we get the nod from the government, we can issue the notification and conduct the exam immediately, he added.
The recruitment process takes about four to five months to complete. However, the government has not issued an order to conduct the exam, even as the year draws to a close.
The disappointed graduates insisted that the TRBT authority issue the examination notification within this year.
One of the unemployed graduates alerted, stating, “If the notification is not issued, we will be forced to intensify our protest in 2025.”
They have urged the director of the recruitment board to bring this matter to the notice of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.
ALSO READ: Tripura govt announces 5 pc DA for employees
ALSO WATCH: