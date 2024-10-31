Tripura govt announces 5 pc DA for employees

Agartala: After Assam and Meghalaya, on the eve of Diwali, the Tripura government on Wednesday announced 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief to 1,88,000 employees and pension holders.

Making the announcement Food and Civil Supplies and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting its employees even during the ongoing challenging times. The DA and the DR would be effective from November 1, 2024. The Tripura government announced the DA and DR just on the eve of the Diwali festival increment to alleviate the financial burden on employees and pensioners.

“In the face of adversity, our government has consistently prioritised the well-being of our workforce. This decision will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 500 crore from the government,” Chowdhury, who is also the spokesman of the state government, told the media after the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha. Finance Department officials said that over 1.6 lakh government employees and 82,000 pensioners would be benefited from the decision. (IANS)

Also Read: Awareness Camp on PM Vishwakarma Scheme Organized in Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: