Tripura University hosts workshop on translation, language and culture

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A national workshop on "Translating Voices: Language, Identity & Culture" was inaugurated at Tripura University on Tuesday to bring together academics, educators, literary organisations and social groups to discuss contemporary translation practices and the relationship between language, identity and culture.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Tripura Institute of Technology, Narsingarh; Interface: A Literary Organization; Vidya Bharati Uccha Shiksha Sansthan, Tripura Prant; and Mondra: A Social Welfare Society.

Prof Dipendu Das, Senior Professor, Department of English, Assam University, inaugurated the workshop and addressed the participants. Prof Bijoy Kumar Upadhyaya, Principal-in-Charge of Tripura Institute of Technology, attended as Guest of Honour, while Interface president Manas Pal and Mondra founder Dr Sunil Kalai were present as Special Guests.

The inaugural programme was held at the Department of English in Academic Building XI. Prof Somdev Banik, Head of the Department of English, welcomed the guests, resource persons and participants and outlined the objectives of the workshop.

Prof Das spoke about his experience in translation, the intermixing of languages and emerging trends in the field. Prof Upadhyaya highlighted the relevance of multilingual translation workshops in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the importance of multilingual approaches in higher education.

Dr Kalai emphasised the need to retain cultural aesthetics while translating literary and cultural works, while Manas Pal discussed the use of technology in translation and stressed the careful application of technological tools in the process.

Also Read: UDP-BJP Merger of 8 MLAs Unlikely in September Amid Ongoing Talks