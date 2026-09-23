UDP-BJP Merger of 8 MLAs Unlikely in September Amid Ongoing Talks

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The speculative merger of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs with the BJP is unlikely to take place in September, with sources close to the legislators indicating that the proposed political realignment may instead materialise in October. According to the sources, the legislators are awaiting a formal invitation from the BJP, while negotiations over their reported demands and the modalities of the proposed induction continue.

Sources said the legislators had placed five key demands in connection with the proposed political realignment - issues relating to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, resumption of coal mining in Meghalaya and resolution of the Them Metor issue. Sources also stated that the BJP had agreed to most of the demands raised by the UDP legislators. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Meghalaya had also reportedly been postponed. His visit had been viewed in political circles as potentially significant amid the reported joining.

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