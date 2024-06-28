Tripura University incorporates NCC as subject, aligns with National Education Policy 2020

AGARTALA: In a significant move towards integrating military values and disciplines in higher education, Tripura University announced on Wednesday that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be incorporated as a subject in colleges under its jurisdiction.

This initiative aligns with the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP), aiming to enhance the presence of NCC in educational institutions, and foster discipline and patriotism among students. The announcement was made by Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University.

On the announcements, Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, said, "NCC plays a very important role in promoting military values and discipline among students in colleges and universities." He emphasized the importance of this integration in shaping the character of students and preparing them for various challenges in life, including those related to national defence.

"The incorporation of NCC as a subject in colleges under Tripura University is expected to significantly boost student participation in NCC activities, thereby fostering a sense of national pride and duty among the youth. This initiative marks a pivotal step in aligning educational practices with national priorities, ensuring the well-rounded development of students," said Professor Prasain.

Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, has recently received the honorary Colonel Rank from the NCC wing of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The prestigious rank was conferred on Professor Prasain by Brigadier Kapil Sood, Group Commander, on Wednesday at NCC headquarters in Silchar, in a ceremony held at the university premises. The event was witnessed by various NCC officers, cadets, faculty members, officers, and non-teaching staff.

This honor recognizes the significant contributions of academics to the educational sector and aims to integrate them more closely into the national strategic culture. By appointing Professor Prasain as Colonel Commandant, the Ministry of Defence seeks to instill strong values, discipline, and patriotism in students, thereby strengthening their commitment to national service and potentially easing challenges in military recruitment, especially within the officer cadre. (ANI)

