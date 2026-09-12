Tripura unveils Clean Energy Roadmap 2035 as power demand set to hit 520 MW by 2030

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath launched the state's Clean Energy Roadmap 2035 on Thursday to meet rising power demand, projected to reach 520 MW by 2030.

The roadmap was launched along with the green skilling programme "Unnayan" and the Transforming Renewable Energy Acceleration in Tripura initiative, with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Nath said electricity was essential for the state's development and asserted that Tripura no longer faced load shedding, although temporary disruptions could occur.

He stressed the need for a skilled workforce to support clean energy infrastructure and urged young people to acquire relevant skills.

Nath also announced that Agartala's entire power distribution network would be shifted underground in phases at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore. He said tendering had been completed and the project would be formally launched after the ongoing election process.

TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu said the state's current power demand stood at around 380 MW, with nearly 190 MW exported to Bangladesh. Installed solar capacity stood at about 60 MW.

ADB Principal Energy Specialist James Colanthara described the roadmap as an implementable plan for renewable energy, energy security and green jobs.

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