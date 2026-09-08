Tripura Village Polls: Tensions Rise as Nomination Process Enters Final Stage

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tension is brewing in the hills of Tripura as the last date of filing nomination for the Village Committee votes is drawing closer as the Left Front alleges that their candidates are being prevented from filing nomination in various places. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said in many places the persons already filed nomination wants to withdraw as the ruling alliance parties especially the TIPRA Motha is threatening them.

The last date for filing nomination for 5,873 seats of 587 Village Committees in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council in September 8 and the election will be held on September 28. Over four thousand nominations were filed till Sunday and it got further momentum today after the BJP and TIPRA Motha finalized their seat sharing agreement. Reports from different places said candidates of both the parties are filing nominations.

The filing of nomination started from September 1 and was going on smoothly but trouble started after the BJP and TIPRA Motha finalized their alliance on September 4. CPI(M) said the Motha and BJP supporters are going door to door of the Left Front candidates and threatening them. Addressing a program here former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said in many places our candidates were threatened that their house will be burnt down if they don't withdraw nomination.

The CPI(M) also organized a rally in Agartala protesting against terrorizations in the hills and demonstrated in front of the office of the District Magistrate of West Tripura District.

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