Tripura Village Polls: BJP, TIPRA Motha and IPFT to Fight Together Under NDA

AGARTALA: The NDA alliance partners in Tripura-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TIPRA Motha and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)-will jointly contest the upcoming Village Committee elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI exclusively after arriving at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala following a meeting in New Delhi, the Chief Minister confirmed that the three alliance partners would fight the Village Committee elections together.

"In the Village Committee elections, we will contest together as part of the NDA alliance, with seat-sharing arrangements to be worked out beforehand," Saha said.

According to Saha, the meeting was held at Amit Shah's residence, with Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya and Sambit Patra present in the meeting.

"It was a very good meeting held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Tripura Motha Party Supremo Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya was present at the meeting, along with Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra Ji," he said. The meeting lasted for around 90 minutes and was very positive, according to Saha.

The CM also added that an agreement among the three parties was signed.

"An agreement among the three parties was signed, and whatever commitments we have made will be implemented gradually after the Village Committee elections," he added.

Saha reiterated that the alliance's aim is to move forward keeping the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' in mind.

"We want everyone to stay united and maintain peace. We want to move forward based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of 'Sabka Vikas', bringing all communities together. Development should not mean taking one community forward while leaving another behind. Our aim is to move forward together with all communities," he added. (ANI)

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