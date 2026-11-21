CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Vanghmun Village Committee under Jampui Hill RD Block in North Tripura received the SKOCH Award for achieving 100 per cent coverage of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems across all households.

The award recognised the village's community-led efforts in promoting water conservation and sustainable water management.

The virtual award ceremony was attended by the Block Development Officer of Jampui Hill RD Block, who highlighted the initiative and its impact on the community. Vanghmun had earlier received national recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned its achievement during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.