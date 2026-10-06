Arunachal Pradesh Secures Top Honors for Excellence in PMAY-U Implementation

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh won two best-performing state awards for its implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0, an official statement said on Monday.

The state was recognised for 100 per cent timely completion of houses under PMAY-U and for recording the second-highest performance under PMAY-U 2.0.

The awards were presented during the World Habitat Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.

The recognition acknowledged the state's efforts to complete sanctioned houses within the stipulated time and ensure eligible beneficiaries received housing assistance without delay. The PMAY-U 2.0 award also recognised the state's implementation, monitoring and progress under the newly introduced phase of the urban housing scheme.

The statement attributed the achievement to the combined efforts of the state government, Urban Affairs Department, Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, district administrations, urban local bodies, field-level officials and other stakeholders.

The awards were received by Director of Urban Local Bodies Hano Takka along with officials associated with PMAY-U Arunachal.

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