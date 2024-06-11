Tripura Woman Accused of Fatally Beating Her Eight-Year-Old Son

The boy who died was the son of Suprabha and Ram Gowala, who originally came from Kailashahar in Tripura. Ram Gowala had left the family, leaving Suprabha to raise their son on her own.

Around two weeks ago, Suprabha and her son moved into a rented house in West Joynagar. It was in this new home that the terrible incident occurred around 6 pm on Monday, according to Tripura police. They also stated that a case has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Suprabha admitted to the police that she tied her son with a rope and fatally beat him with a bamboo stick. She said her son's behavior caused her immense distress, preventing her from being able to function.