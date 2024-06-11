Tripura Woman Accused of Fatally Beating Her Eight-Year-Old Son

AGARTALA: In a tragic event, an eight-year-old boy was reportedly beaten to death by his mother in West Joynagar, Tripura.
The Tripura police said that Suprabha Gowala, the boy's mother, admitted to the crime, saying she could no longer cope with her child's misbehavior.
The boy who died was the son of Suprabha and Ram Gowala, who originally came from Kailashahar in Tripura. Ram Gowala had left the family, leaving Suprabha to raise their son on her own.
Around two weeks ago, Suprabha and her son moved into a rented house in West Joynagar. It was in this new home that the terrible incident occurred around 6 pm on Monday, according to Tripura police. They also stated that a case has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Suprabha admitted to the police that she tied her son with a rope and fatally beat him with a bamboo stick. She said her son's behavior caused her immense distress, preventing her from being able to function.
Suprabha stated that her child would steal money from the house and cause trouble when she took him to her workplace. She said she was willing to accept any punishment, even the death penalty, for what she had done.
Suprabha Gowala also has a married daughter. The Tripura police have arrested Suprabha and found the child's body at the location.
