Assam: MP-elect Gaurav Gogoi claims PM Modi will disregard RSS chief's statement on Manipur

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ignore the statement made by RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat about the Manipur issue.
Taking to X, Gogoi wrote, “I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies, and try to bend the Indian Constitution.”
“Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the Constitution,” he added.
PM Modi has been repeatedly criticized by the opposition for not speaking out about the situation in the northeastern state, where clashes have been occurring since May last year between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
The conflict, involving the Meitei majority in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki majority in some hill districts, has resulted in over 200 deaths and displaced more than 50,000 people.
The Prime Minister has also been criticized for not removing Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, who is from the BJP.
Bhagwat mentioned Manipur during a speech to RSS trainees at an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where the RSS is headquartered.
Bhagwat said that Manipur has been waiting for peace for the past year. He noted that the state was peaceful ten years ago, and it seemed like the gun culture had ended. However, it has recently experienced violence.
He emphasized that the situation must be given priority and that there is a need to move beyond election rhetoric and focus on the country's problems.
The RSS, which is the BJP's ideological mentor, helped the party win a third consecutive term in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
ALSO WATCH: