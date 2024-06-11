Assam: MP-elect Gaurav Gogoi claims PM Modi will disregard RSS chief's statement on Manipur

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ignore the statement made by RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat about the Manipur issue.

Taking to X, Gogoi wrote, “I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies, and try to bend the Indian Constitution.”

“Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the Constitution,” he added.