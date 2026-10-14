Tripura Woman arrested for attempting to kill sons

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A woman allegedly attempted to kill her two sons in the absence of their father in the Kathal Bagan area of Amarpur Nagar Panchayat, shocking local residents.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm in Muslim Colony, Kathal Bagan, under Birgunj Police Station in the subdivision. The woman allegedly attempted to assault her elder son, Imran Ali, 11, on the neck but, when her hand slipped, stabbed him in the hand. When Imran fled and hid, she allegedly tried to kill her younger son, Rahan Ali, 5, by attacking his neck with a sharp weapon.

Hearing the boys' screams, local residents rushed to the house, restrained the woman and informed Birgunj Police Station. Police arrived at the scene, arrested the woman and took her into custody.

The two injured children were taken to Amarpur Subdivisional Hospital for treatment, and their condition was reported to be stable.

Police sources said the woman's husband, Habiz Ali, had been asked to appear at Birgunj Police Station, but his whereabouts remained unknown. Police have begun searching for him and are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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