AGARTALA: A young housewife in South Tripura, who had allegedly set herself on fire after being subjected to sexual assault, died at the Government-run Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here on Saturday after battling for life for 13 days, triggering strong political reactions. South Tripura District Police, in a statement, said a news report was circulating on social media regarding an incident at Ludhua in Sabroom sub-division, where a woman allegedly set fire to herself.

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