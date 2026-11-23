CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The CPI(M) has alleged that the ruling BJP is violating the election code of conduct and urged the State Election Commission to take appropriate action. The party claimed that the pamphlets and posters being used by the BJP for its election campaign did not carry the mandatory declaration of the printer and publisher, as required under the Tripura Municipal (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1995.

The complaint was filed by CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, who demanded an immediate halt to the distribution of the pamphlets and legal action against the concerned printer and publisher.

According to the complaint, BJP workers had been distributing the pamphlets door-to-door while campaigning in various municipal and nagar panchayat areas ahead of the November 27 polls. The pamphlets reportedly carried photographs and appeals from Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Abhishek Debray and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, along with the party's election symbol and an appeal to vote for the BJP.

Chaudhury cited sub-rule (1) of Rule 95 of the 1995 rules, which bars the printing or publication of election material without the mandatory declaration. He also alleged that several flexes, posters, hoardings and banners featuring BJP candidates across Agartala lacked the required details of the printer and publisher.

Citing sub-rule (4) of the same rule, Chaudhury said violations attracted imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,000, or both. He called for strict enforcement of the election rules to ensure free and fair polls.

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