Agartala Police Arrests Notorious Land Mafia For Extortion Threat

AGARTALA: In a significant development, the East Agartala Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious land mafia over extortion charges.
SDPO (Sadar) Debaprasad Roy and the OC of East Agartala police station, Rana Chatterjee stated that an individual going by the name of Apu Rani Sarkar, a resident of of Chandrapur area, registered a police complaint on October 20.
The complaint mentions that a person identified as Paresh Ghosh has demanded Rs. 2 crore as extortion for land sale.
Acting on the complaint, police managed to nab the accused land mafia Paresh Ghosh on Wednesday at his residence. The detainee was produced before a local court and the police have remanded his custody for five days for interrogation.
According to SDPO Debaprasad Roy, a specific FIR has been filed against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 on charges pertaining to organized crime.
The court has granted a three-day police remand, and the investigation team will uncover all details of his alleged links to land deals and the extortion network, the cop informed.
The police also stated that even though the accused is operating a business under his name, they will now verify his business, all assets owned by him, and his income sources, including whether these assets were acquired through extortion or through his business.
