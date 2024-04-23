Tripura’s Chittaranjan Maharaj Receives Padma Shri from President Murmu

AGARTALA: The President of India Droupadi Murmu awarded Chittaranjan Debbarma the Padma Shri for his contributions to Spiritualism in Tripura.

The event was held at the Rashtapati Bhawan in New Delhi on April 22.

Born on January 22, 1962, in Barakathal, Sidhai Mohanpur, Debbarma grew up in Tripura. He developed a strong devotion to Shiv Parvati and Radha Krishna from a young age.

After finishing school, Debbarma became a Panchayat Secretary and came across the teachings of Sri Sri Santikali Maharaj during his travels.