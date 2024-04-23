Tripura’s Chittaranjan Maharaj Receives Padma Shri from President Murmu

AGARTALA: The President of India Droupadi Murmu awarded Chittaranjan Debbarma the Padma Shri for his contributions to Spiritualism in Tripura.
The event was held at the Rashtapati Bhawan in New Delhi on April 22.
Born on January 22, 1962, in Barakathal, Sidhai Mohanpur, Debbarma grew up in Tripura. He developed a strong devotion to Shiv Parvati and Radha Krishna from a young age.
After finishing school, Debbarma became a Panchayat Secretary and came across the teachings of Sri Sri Santikali Maharaj during his travels.
Inspired by his Guru, he embraced a life of renunciation (sanyas) dedicating himself to Maa Tripurasundari. The death of his Guru, Sri Sri Santikali Maharaj, at the hands of the NLFT terrorist organization, was a pivotal moment for him.
Entrusted by his Guru to lead the Sri Sri Santikali Ashram, he expanded the mission to serve the indigenous poor population.
Despite facing threats, he opened hostels in Amarpur, Barakathal, Chachu, Kowaiphang, and Burakha. These hostels provide shelter and education to over 700 children from economically disadvantaged families.
Chitta Ranjan Debbarma is currently the head of Shantikali Peeth and Ashram in the Gomati district of Tripura. He has received several awards, including the Sant Eshwar Award from the Sant Eshwar Foundation in 2018, the Krishna Chandra Gandhi Award from the Purvottar Janajati Shiksha Samiti in 2020, the Karmayogi Award from My Home India in 2021, and the Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Smriti Award from the Government of Tripura in 2022.
Debbarma continues his Guru’s legacy by establishing the Sri Sri Santikali English Medium School in 2019. The school focuses on providing holistic and value-based education.
Through his 24 ashrams, an old-age home, and mentorship programs throughout Tripura, Debbarma has had a significant social impact. His dedication to education and his influence on spiritual and moral well-being, especially in indigenous areas, have sparked a revival.
He has followers from both indigenous and non-indigenous communities who are actively involved in Dharma Jagaran. Following his Guru's teachings, he does not confine himself to a single ashram, instead emphasizing the beauty of the culture, Sanatan Dharma practices, and the region's rich history.
His unwavering belief highlights the importance of continuously showcasing the cultural heritage and principles of Sanatan Dharma to establish and perpetuate Sanatanatwa (eternity) among the people.
