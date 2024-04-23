SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has strongly criticized the alleged murder of three men from Assam in East Garo Hills district on April 17.
CM Sangma posted on X to express his concern about the horrific incident in which three individuals named Jonor Ali, Noor Mohammad, and Zahidul Islam were burned to death along with their vehicle.
The CM expressed, “My dear citizens of Assam and Meghalaya, I am saddened to learn about the tragic incident that occurred in the Rongmill area of East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, on April 17, 2024. The discovery of three charred bodies, residents of Assam, buried amidst the ashes of their burnt vehicle, is a stark reminder of the brutality that can shake our communities.”
“First and foremost, I vehemently condemn this heinous act of violence. Such actions have no place in our society and stand as a grave violation of our shared humanity. In this time of sorrow and uncertainty, it is imperative that we come together as compassionate individuals and communities to offer support and solace to those affected by this senseless tragedy.”
“I appeal to each and every one of you, both in Assam and Meghalaya, to refrain from restoring to vigilante justice or any form of retaliation. Let us not allow the seeds of discord and animosity to take root in our hearts. I urge you to resist the temptations of those who seek to exploit this tragedy for their own nefarious agendas, whether through communal incitement or spreading of misinformation.”
“The authorities of Meghalaya have already taken swift action by initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. Rest assured, every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. However, it is equally crucial to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and rule of law as pillars of our society.”
“To the affected families, I extend my deepest condolences and assure you that you are not alone in your grief. We stand in solidarity with you, offering our support and assistance during this trying time. May peace and tranquillity prevail.”
Thе thrее idеntifiеd victims wеrе discovеrеd nеar Wagеasi, locatеd in thе North Garo Hills.
According to sources, abductors, yеt unspеcifiеd, targеtеd thеm aftеr thеir vеhiclе. This happеnеd during thе night whеn thеy wеrе on thеir way to Dudhnoi from Shallang.
