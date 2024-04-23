Meghalaya CM Sangma Condemns Killing of 2 Assam Men in Eastern Garo Hills

“First and foremost, I vehemently condemn this heinous act of violence. Such actions have no place in our society and stand as a grave violation of our shared humanity. In this time of sorrow and uncertainty, it is imperative that we come together as compassionate individuals and communities to offer support and solace to those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

“I appeal to each and every one of you, both in Assam and Meghalaya, to refrain from restoring to vigilante justice or any form of retaliation. Let us not allow the seeds of discord and animosity to take root in our hearts. I urge you to resist the temptations of those who seek to exploit this tragedy for their own nefarious agendas, whether through communal incitement or spreading of misinformation.”

“The authorities of Meghalaya have already taken swift action by initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. Rest assured, every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. However, it is equally crucial to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and rule of law as pillars of our society.”