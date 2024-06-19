Tripura’s Dhalai gets state’s first mobile blood collection van

DHALAI: In a significant boost to healthcare services in the region, a state-of-the-art blood collection and transportation van was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday in Dhalai.

The vehicle, which cost Rs 45 lakh, represents the first of its kind in the state. During the launch event, CM Saha highlighted the unique features of the van, which allow two people to donate blood simultaneously. This advancement is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of blood collection and transportation in the region.

The vehicle will be primarily deployed at the Kulai District Hospital in Dhalai district. "We have 14 blood banks in our state, 12 of which are government-run and 2 are private. With the capability to separate blood components, a single donation can save up to four lives," the Chief Minister stated.

He emphasized the importance of blood donation and its benefits, not only to recipients but also to the donors themselves. CM Saha also urged the 1,100 registered social clubs in the state to organize blood donation camps, ensuring that the state remains well-equipped to meet any future blood supply challenges. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary of State Health and Family Welfare Kiran Gitte and Director of Health Services Sanjib Debbarma. (ANI)

