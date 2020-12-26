Tripura’s new job scheme to offer jobs to families of those lost in political violence

Agartala: In an effort to provide relief to the victims of political violence perpetrated till March 2018 when the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (BJP-IPFT) assumed power in Tripura, the state government has announced a new scheme to provide government jobs to any one member of such families, provided they meet a set of required criteria.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath, while speaking to reporters on Saturday, said that the state cabinet had decided to provide a government job to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the political violence till March 2018, as per their academic qualifications and eligibility on a set of required criteria.

Law Minister Nath had said, "We received a slew of applications for government jobs from such families across Tripura after forming the government in 2018. Keeping these people in mind, we have resolved to scrutinise these applications and provide them jobs."

A committee comprising of six members, headed by Minister Nath, was formed on December 22, 2020, to look into the applications. Information and Cultural Affairs Director and Secretary, law secretary, Inspector General of Tripura Police and Home Department officials are also a part of the panel.

10 applications were examined by the committee members on Thursday, out of which seven were found to be eligible and meeting the required criteria to avail government jobs. Of these, six were recommended to undergo the necessary formalities before jobs are handed out, while one was found short of requisite educational qualification.

The minister had informed that "his issue will be discussed in the cabinet to decide whether we should provide financial assistance or to make a one-time relaxation for employment."

Interested people can apply for the scheme, application forms are available at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office (SDM) across the state. Applicants will have to submit a birth certificate, caste and death certificates of relatives lost in the political violence.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from other members of the family will also have to be submitted along with ratification of the relative's claim.

The scheme has come in the midst of allegations of widespread political violence against opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) supporters since the BJP-led government has come to power. While the scheme rolls out benefits for those who had suffered from political violence till 2018, it has not spoken about violence thereafter.

Also read: Citing results of civic polls, BJP 'rising', Congress 'diminishing, says Prakash Javadekar



Also watch: Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation distributed free poultry to over 200 farmers





