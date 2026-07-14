Tripura’s Online Land Conversion Portal Stalls as Technical Glitches Block Services

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The state government launched an online system in February to make services related to land category change easier, more transparent and hassle-free. Through this system, applicants can apply for the conversion of various categories of land, including nals, small ponds and tilla land, into Bastu land (residential sites) by following the prescribed rules. However, even several months after the launch of the portal, applicants have alleged that they are not receiving the desired services due to technical glitches.

According to government rules, applicants can apply online for the change of land category for up to a maximum of five gandas in rural areas and up to two and a half gandas in urban areas. Applicants must upload the required information, including the land plot number and land-related documents. They must also pay an application fee of Rs 2,000 and 2 per cent of the government value of the concerned land online. The concerned administrative authority approves the application, following which the land category is changed in accordance with the rules.

Also Read: Tripura Congress Raises Concerns Over Ethanol Policy's Impact on Food Security