Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaran, Saraswati Maharaj Defer Meghalaya Visit

A correspondent

Shillong: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaran and Saraswati Ji Maharaj and others who were denied permission at the Agartala Airport to fly to Umroi Airport in Meghalaya has decided to postpone their visit to the state.

However, the cow protection group has threatened to approach the Supreme Court against the Airport Authority and the state government over the fact that they even were denied permission to fly.

“We want a written letter. On what basis are they stopping Shankaracharya? Tell us the reason why they are stopping us. Only DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation can do this. Neither the airport of Shillong nor Agartala is authorized. We will file a case in Supreme Court. They are doing illegal things,” Swami Shankaracharya coordinator said over the phone. There is a video wherein Swami Avimukteshwaran is seen arguing with the Airport Authority in Agartala, over being denied permission to fly into Umroi Airport.

Since morning on Saturday, for the second straight day, members of various pressure groups of the state gathered at the Umroi Airport on Saturday to protest the planned visit of the cow protection group.

The state government on Friday had decided to write to the Airport Authority in Umroi to deny landing facilities for the cow protection group.

It may be mentioned that the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District has clamped Section 163 of the BNSS, putting a ban on any kind of rally.

