Tripura's TTAADC Polls: Five-Party Fight With No Alliances Sets Up Rare Multi-Cornered Contest

Tripura is heading into an unusually open electoral contest this month — one where old alliances have broken down and every major party is fighting on its own.
The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the state's second most important constitutional body after the Legislative Assembly, goes to the polls on April 12. And for the first time in several decades, neither the ruling bloc nor the opposition has managed to stitch together a pre-poll alliance.
Also Read: Multi-cornered contest set for crucial April 12 tribal body elections in Tripura
The TTAADC is far more than a local administrative body. It governs nearly two-thirds of Tripura's total geographical area — approximately 10,491 sq km — and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, around 84 per cent of whom belong to indigenous tribal communities.
The council comprises 28 elected seats and two nominated by the state government, making control of it a significant political and constitutional prize.
A total of 173 candidates are contesting across the 28 seats, drawn from five major parties, local outfits, and independents.
After the withdrawal of nominations on March 28, the seat count stands as follows:
BJP — 28 seats
Tipra Motha Party (TMP) — 28 seats
Left Front (CPI-M led) — 28 seats
Congress — 27 seats
IPFT — 24 seats
Independents and local parties — 38 candidates
Notably, the BJP's two tribal allies — the TMP and the IPFT — are both contesting separately after failing to reach an alliance agreement, fragmenting what was previously a consolidated ruling bloc vote.
The most closely watched political development heading into the polls has been the breakdown of alliance talks between the Tipra Motha Party and the BJP.
TMP founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma held a series of meetings with BJP's central leadership in New Delhi last week, but returned without a deal — and made his position unambiguous.
In a 24-minute video message on Sunday, he stated that there would be no electoral understanding with the BJP without visible progress on the tripartite accord signed on March 2, 2024. "Assurances without implementation are unacceptable," he said pointedly.
Debbarma also outlined what his party is fighting for. "My party and I will continue to fight for the land rights of the tribals, economic upliftment of the indigenous people, and protection of the constitutional rights of backward tribal communities," he said.
He added that he is not personally contesting this time, instead fielding young and experienced leaders. Despite the political standoff, he expressed confidence the TMP would win the council once again.
In a notable aside, Debbarma suggested that pressure from Delhi — not Agartala — would ultimately shift the BJP's position. "I am sure that after the TTAADC elections, a call will come from Delhi and not from the BJP's state leaders," he said.
Chief Minister Manik Saha has addressed more than a dozen campaign rallies across the TTAADC areas, and expressed strong confidence that the BJP would form the government in the council.
He pointed to what he described as enduring trust among Janajati (tribal) communities as the party's key strength going into the vote.
The BJP's campaign is being led jointly by Saha and state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee.
The opposition is also mounting a serious challenge.
The Left Front, led by CPI(M) Politburo member and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, has fielded candidates in all 28 seats and is running an active ground campaign in council areas where the Left historically had a strong presence.
The Congress campaign is being spearheaded by Working Committee member and former minister Sudip Roy Barman and state president Asish Kumar Saha.
The IPFT — contesting 24 seats — is led into the polls by party president Prem Kumar Reang and state minister Sukla Charan Noatia.