Tripura's TTAADC Polls: Five-Party Fight With No Alliances Sets Up Rare Multi-Cornered Contest

The most closely watched political development heading into the polls has been the breakdown of alliance talks between the Tipra Motha Party and the BJP.

TMP founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma held a series of meetings with BJP's central leadership in New Delhi last week, but returned without a deal — and made his position unambiguous.

In a 24-minute video message on Sunday, he stated that there would be no electoral understanding with the BJP without visible progress on the tripartite accord signed on March 2, 2024. "Assurances without implementation are unacceptable," he said pointedly.

Debbarma also outlined what his party is fighting for. "My party and I will continue to fight for the land rights of the tribals, economic upliftment of the indigenous people, and protection of the constitutional rights of backward tribal communities," he said.

He added that he is not personally contesting this time, instead fielding young and experienced leaders. Despite the political standoff, he expressed confidence the TMP would win the council once again.

In a notable aside, Debbarma suggested that pressure from Delhi — not Agartala — would ultimately shift the BJP's position. "I am sure that after the TTAADC elections, a call will come from Delhi and not from the BJP's state leaders," he said.