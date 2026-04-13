TTAADC Elections 2026: BJP Candidate Bipin Debbarma Confident of Forming Government in Tripura ADC

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Debbarma described the polling as smooth and peaceful, with strong voter turnout reported since the early hours of the morning.

"Today I have cast my vote at the polling station. In a democracy, we exercise this right with celebration. Voting has been going on smoothly everywhere since early morning. People are welcoming this election with enthusiasm, excitement, and joy," he said.

Expressing firm confidence in his party's electoral prospects, Debbarma said public trust in BJP's leadership at both the national and state level was working strongly in the party's favour.

"People are seeing that this time the BJP will be brought to power in the ADC. The way people are trusting the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and our state Chief Minister Manik Saha, we are forming a government in the ADC," he added.